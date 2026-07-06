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    Belvedere Bistro to bring modern Campus-Style Dining model to Fort Drum

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    Belvedere Bistro to bring modern Campus-Style Dining model to Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army’s third Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV) is slated to open its doors for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 30, 2026, at Fort Drum, New York. The Belvedere Bistro takes its name from a defining moment in 10th Mountain Division history when the first Mountain Soldiers executed an unprecedented series of nighttime assaults on Riva Ridge and Mount Belvedere during World War II to help win the war in Italy. (Courtesy graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9799715
    VIRIN: 260708-A-XX986-1001
    Resolution: 8000x4500
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division, Belvedere Bistro, CSDV, AMC, IMCOM

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