Belvedere Bistro to bring modern Campus-Style Dining model to Fort Drum

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The U.S. Army’s third Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV) is slated to open its doors for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 30, 2026, at Fort Drum, New York. The Belvedere Bistro takes its name from a defining moment in 10th Mountain Division history when the first Mountain Soldiers executed an unprecedented series of nighttime assaults on Riva Ridge and Mount Belvedere during World War II to help win the war in Italy. (Courtesy graphic)