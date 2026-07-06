Soldiers increase lethality by strengthening mind and body

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Training from the inside out — Soldiers from the 14th Military Police Brigade take a day to focus on personal readiness and resiliency July 1, 2026, during Holistic Resiliency Training. Holistic Health and Fitness Nutrition Program team members with the 3rd Chemical Brigade, Sgt. Jiaxin Smith (left) and Capt. Franklin Muntis (right), help MPs with training by leading a class on nutrition for 14th MP Bde. drill sergeants and cadre at Fort Leonard Wood’s Main Post Chapel. The nutrition training focused on four interactive lessons including building a performance plate, practical hydration strategies, supplement safety and understanding how to safely incorporate caffeine into a healthy diet. Other Holistic Resiliency Training sessions presented throughout the day targeted key domains of overall wellness, including mental, physical, spiritual, financial, and sleep health, ensuring Soldiers stay fit to fight.