USAG Stuttgart employee selected as Army Lodge Supervisor of the Year

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Panzer Hotel Assistant Manager Elsa Bonet Pocino poses for a photo in front of the enhanced breakfast options at the Panzer Hotel on April 10, 2026. The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart employee was chosen as the 2025 Army Lodge Awards Supervisor of the Year for her work in improving the guest experience. USAG Stuttgart is the Department of War's premier overseas command and control platform. It manages five key installations in Germany, serving as a joint military hub for thousands of personnel. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest