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    USAG Stuttgart employee selected as Army Lodge Supervisor of the Year

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    USAG Stuttgart employee selected as Army Lodge Supervisor of the Year

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Margarita Cambest 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Panzer Hotel Assistant Manager Elsa Bonet Pocino poses for a photo in front of the enhanced breakfast options at the Panzer Hotel on April 10, 2026. The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart employee was chosen as the 2025 Army Lodge Awards Supervisor of the Year for her work in improving the guest experience. USAG Stuttgart is the Department of War's premier overseas command and control platform. It manages five key installations in Germany, serving as a joint military hub for thousands of personnel. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 08:08
    Photo ID: 9798505
    VIRIN: 260409-O-LR189-8724
    Resolution: 5754x3829
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart employee selected as Army Lodge Supervisor of the Year, by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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