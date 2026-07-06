U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, left, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, is welcomed by Lt. Col Joshua Messer, 733rd Air Mobility Squadron commander, at the Rocker Enlisted Club at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2026. Reed visited Kadena to engage with Airmen and receive updates on the 733rd AMS's role in supporting air mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 02:49
|Photo ID:
|9798303
|VIRIN:
|260629-F-ME505-1013
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|528.75 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRANSCOM commander visits Kadena, engages with Airmen, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.