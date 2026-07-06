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    TRANSCOM commander visits Kadena, engages with Airmen

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    TRANSCOM commander visits Kadena, engages with Airmen

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, left, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, is welcomed by Lt. Col Joshua Messer, 733rd Air Mobility Squadron commander, at the Rocker Enlisted Club at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2026. Reed visited Kadena to engage with Airmen and receive updates on the 733rd AMS's role in supporting air mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 02:49
    Photo ID: 9798303
    VIRIN: 260629-F-ME505-1013
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 528.75 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, TRANSCOM commander visits Kadena, engages with Airmen, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    TRANSCOM
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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