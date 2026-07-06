Sunrise on the Flight Deck of USS Tripoli

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The sun rises over the flight deck of forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 8, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Leonard Adams)