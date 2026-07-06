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    Sunrise on the Flight Deck of USS Tripoli

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    Sunrise on the Flight Deck of USS Tripoli

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Leonard Adams 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    The sun rises over the flight deck of forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 8, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Leonard Adams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 02:17
    Photo ID: 9798261
    VIRIN: 260708-N-VA840-1006
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sunrise on the Flight Deck of USS Tripoli, by CPO Leonard Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Tripoli, US Navy, USN, LHA7, AMPHIB

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