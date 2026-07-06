SURFNAV Teaches Paper Charts

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Walt O’Donnell, the Surface Navigator Course lead, teaches students at Surface Warfare Schools Command how to combine radar fixes with paper charts for navigation at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, June 22, 2026. SWSC’s mission is to ready sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants as officers, enlisted engineers, and enlisted navigation professionals in order to fulfill the Navy’s mission to maintain global maritime superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)