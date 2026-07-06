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    SURFNAV Teaches Paper Charts

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    SURFNAV Teaches Paper Charts

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Surface Warfare Schools Command

    Walt O’Donnell, the Surface Navigator Course lead, teaches students at Surface Warfare Schools Command how to combine radar fixes with paper charts for navigation at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, June 22, 2026. SWSC’s mission is to ready sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants as officers, enlisted engineers, and enlisted navigation professionals in order to fulfill the Navy’s mission to maintain global maritime superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 13:55
    Photo ID: 9796989
    VIRIN: 260702-N-BT947-2020
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SURFNAV Teaches Paper Charts, by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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