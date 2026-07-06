U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI

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Members of Marine Safety Unit Saipan assess the Port of Saipan aboard a Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Customs and Biosecurity vessel alongside partners on July 7, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to assess aids to navigation, waterways, and channel conditions across the Marianas following Super Typhoon Bavi, working toward reopening ports to daylight operations as soon as it is safe to do so. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bryan Anderson)