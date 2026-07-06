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    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI

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    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of Marine Safety Unit Saipan assess the Port of Saipan aboard a Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Customs and Biosecurity vessel alongside partners on July 7, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to assess aids to navigation, waterways, and channel conditions across the Marianas following Super Typhoon Bavi, working toward reopening ports to daylight operations as soon as it is safe to do so. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bryan Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 05:16
    Photo ID: 9796218
    VIRIN: 260707-G-G0020-4664
    Resolution: 933x1244
    Size: 337.33 KB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 28
    Downloads: 1

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    U.S. Coast Guard continues post-Bavi assessments in Guam and CNMI; ports remain closed to commercial traffic

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    TAGS

    Bavi, Typhoon, Response, Recovery, MTS

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