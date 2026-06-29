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    MRC, Europe Squad to compete in Army Medical Command 2026 Best Squad Competition

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    MRC, Europe Squad to compete in Army Medical Command 2026 Best Squad Competition

    GERMANY

    06.30.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany — A team of five U.S. Army soldiers will represent Medical Readiness Command, Europe in the U.S. Army Medical Command 2026 Best Squad Competition, scheduled for July 20-24 at Fort Moore, Georgia.
    Representing Medical Readiness Command, Europe are:
    Staff Sgt. Joseph Cappiello
    Sgt. Zachary Wright
    Spc. Carlos Guizar
    Spc. Kofi Ballogou
    Spc. Brucelee Tao
    Several teams representing other Army Medical Readiness Commands from across the continental United States and overseas will vie for the title of "Best Squad."
    The rigorous week-long competition is designed to test soldiers’ physical endurance, technical medical expertise, tactical combat skills and squad-level mental resilience in an austere, stressful environment. The winners of this competition will go on to represent Army Medical Command in the 2026 Army-wide Best Squad Competition, tentatively scheduled for late September or early October. (Photo by Travis Jones)

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    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 10:07
    Photo ID: 9794686
    VIRIN: 260701-A-YV790-1473
    Resolution: 3500x2501
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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