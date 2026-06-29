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    Shipyard 101: Anchored in Pride

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    Shipyard 101: Anchored in Pride

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2013

    Photo by Alana Demo 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's mall has been the shipyard’s gathering place for a long time. Shipyard workers gathered at the mall around 1861 for their oath of allegiance to the United States in the early days of the American Civil War.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2013
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9794680
    VIRIN: 130514-N-HX841-6930
    Resolution: 1400x1000
    Size: 556.67 KB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Shipyard 101: Anchored in Pride, by Alana Demo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PNSY, History, Navy, Foundry, Squalus

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