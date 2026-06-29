The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's mall has been the shipyard’s gathering place for a long time. Shipyard workers gathered at the mall around 1861 for their oath of allegiance to the United States in the early days of the American Civil War.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2013
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9794680
|VIRIN:
|130514-N-HX841-6930
|Resolution:
|1400x1000
|Size:
|556.67 KB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipyard 101: Anchored in Pride, by Alana Demo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shipyard 101: Anchored in Pride
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