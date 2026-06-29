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    Fireworks Mark 250 Years of American Independence at Baumholder Airfield

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    Fireworks Mark 250 Years of American Independence at Baumholder Airfield

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    07.04.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    As guests at the Fourth of July celebration on the Baumholder Army Airfield captured the final moments of a fireworks display commemorating 250 years of American independence, an American military family (center), stationed in Germany, paused to take in the scene as the illuminations faded into the night sky.

    The event, held on 4 July, was part of the German‑American Friendship Fest — a three‑day celebration from 3–5 July marking 75 years of partnership between the American military presence in Baumholder and the local community.
    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 06:24
    Photo ID: 9794525
    VIRIN: 260704-A-FA699-1841
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fireworks Mark 250 Years of American Independence at Baumholder Airfield, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Baumholder
    Independence Day
    Fourth of July
    Germany
    U.S. Army
    freedom 250

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