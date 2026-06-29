Fireworks Mark 250 Years of American Independence at Baumholder Airfield

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As guests at the Fourth of July celebration on the Baumholder Army Airfield captured the final moments of a fireworks display commemorating 250 years of American independence, an American military family (center), stationed in Germany, paused to take in the scene as the illuminations faded into the night sky.



The event, held on 4 July, was part of the German‑American Friendship Fest — a three‑day celebration from 3–5 July marking 75 years of partnership between the American military presence in Baumholder and the local community.

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)