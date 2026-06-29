Mount Whitney Visits Zeebrugge, Belgium

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A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), raises the ensign aboard the warship during a scheduled port visit in Zeebrugge, Belgium, July 5, 2026. Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Isaac Esposito)