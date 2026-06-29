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    Mount Whitney Visits Zeebrugge, Belgium

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    Mount Whitney Visits Zeebrugge, Belgium

    ZEEBRUGGE, BELGIUM

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Isaac Esposito 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), raises the ensign aboard the warship during a scheduled port visit in Zeebrugge, Belgium, July 5, 2026. Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Isaac Esposito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 05:34
    Photo ID: 9794445
    VIRIN: 260705-N-BD352-1015
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: ZEEBRUGGE, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mount Whitney Visits Zeebrugge, Belgium, by PO1 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    u.s. sixth fleet
    uss mount whitney

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