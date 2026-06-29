Mount Whitney Visits Zeebrugge, Belgium

A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), raises the ensign aboard the warship during a scheduled port visit in Zeebrugge, Belgium, July 5, 2026. Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 05:34
|Photo ID:
|9794445
|VIRIN:
|260705-N-BD352-1015
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|ZEEBRUGGE, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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