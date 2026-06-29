Eisenhower park aerial display

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A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 Operator provides ground coordination during a fast-rope demonstration at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, in support of International Naval Review (INR) 250, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas.