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    Eisenhower park aerial display

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    Eisenhower park aerial display

    EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 Operator provides ground coordination during a fast-rope demonstration at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, in support of International Naval Review (INR) 250, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 21:22
    Photo ID: 9794130
    VIRIN: 260605-N-VT332-2189
    Resolution: 2994x4192
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Eisenhower park aerial display, by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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