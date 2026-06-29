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    NC Guard Joins Governor At America 250th Celebration

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    NC Guard Joins Governor At America 250th Celebration

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan    

    North Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the Adjutant General of North Carolina, commander of over 10,000 North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, joins the Governor of North Carolina, Josh Stein, senior state government leaders, representatives of veterans organizations and other distinguished guests at the Capitol 250: N.C. Freedom Fest hosted by Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Pamela Brewington Cashwell at the State Capitol, Raleigh, North Carolina, July 4, 2026.

    The event included a flyover of four NCNG AH-64E Apache Attack helicopters from the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 21:00
    Photo ID: 9794109
    VIRIN: 260705-A-OU450-4423
    Resolution: 2160x3840
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC Guard Joins Governor At America 250th Celebration, by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Deceleration of Independence, Capitol250, America250, NC Freedom Fest, National Guard, NCNG

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