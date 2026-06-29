NC Guard Joins Governor At America 250th Celebration

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the Adjutant General of North Carolina, commander of over 10,000 North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, joins the Governor of North Carolina, Josh Stein, senior state government leaders, representatives of veterans organizations and other distinguished guests at the Capitol 250: N.C. Freedom Fest hosted by Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Pamela Brewington Cashwell at the State Capitol, Raleigh, North Carolina, July 4, 2026.



The event included a flyover of four NCNG AH-64E Apache Attack helicopters from the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.