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    Eisenhower Park Aerial Display

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    Eisenhower Park Aerial Display

    EAST MEADOW, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks renders a salute as U.S. Corps Cpl. Triva Jackson, a vocalist with the 2nd Marine Division Band, performs the national anthem during a community engagement event at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, in support of International Naval Review (INR) 250, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 20:26
    Photo ID: 9794087
    VIRIN: 260605-N-VT332-1111
    Resolution: 2781x4172
    Size: 1012.33 KB
    Location: EAST MEADOW, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eisenhower Park Aerial Display, by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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