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    RIMPAC 2026 participants pose for photo during PHOTOEX brief for RIMPAC 2026

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    RIMPAC 2026 participants pose for photo during PHOTOEX brief for RIMPAC 2026

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Harbour 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Multinational service members pose for a photo during a photograph exercise brief in the Ford Island Conference Center at Ford Island, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific, July 3, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Charles Harbour)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 16:50
    Photo ID: 9793823
    VIRIN: 260703-N-CA459-5447
    Resolution: 5428x2570
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, RIMPAC 2026 participants pose for photo during PHOTOEX brief for RIMPAC 2026, by PO3 Charles Harbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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