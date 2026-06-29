Military Aircraft do Flyovers during the Salute to America Event

Date Taken: 07.04.2026 Date Posted: 07.04.2026 22:50 Photo ID: 9792914 VIRIN: 260704-D-HB628-1001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.95 MB Location: US

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