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    Military Aircraft do Flyovers during the Salute to America Event

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    Military Aircraft do Flyovers during the Salute to America Event

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan 

    War.gov         

    During the Salute to America event, July 4, 2026 in Washington, military aircraft fly over the National Mall and the Washington Monument. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 22:50
    Photo ID: 9792914
    VIRIN: 260704-D-HB628-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Aircraft do Flyovers during the Salute to America Event, by PO2 Aiko Bongolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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