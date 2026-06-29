During the Salute to America event, July 4, 2026 in Washington, military aircraft fly over the National Mall and the Washington Monument. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 22:50
|Photo ID:
|9792914
|VIRIN:
|260704-D-HB628-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Aircraft do Flyovers during the Salute to America Event, by PO2 Aiko Bongolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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