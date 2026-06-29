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    RIMPAC 2026 Multinational Partners Commemorate America's 250th Birthday

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    RIMPAC 2026 Multinational Partners Commemorate America's 250th Birthday

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jade Holmes 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Military personnel from Japan, Canada, Singapore and the United States gather for a group photo at the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 3, 2026. The multinational group gathered at the camp to commemorate the United States' 250th Independence Day during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jade Holmes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 21:17
    Photo ID: 9791624
    VIRIN: 260703-N-IJ857-2005
    Resolution: 7477x5364
    Size: 11.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RIMPAC 2026 Multinational Partners Commemorate America's 250th Birthday, by PO3 Jade Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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