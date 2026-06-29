Team Offutt sparks Freedom 250

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Senior Airman Athina Basilio, 55th Security Forces Squadron defender; Captain Jake Wheeler, 45th Reconnaissance Squadron electronic warfare officer; and Airman 1st Class Tyler Irby, 55th Maintenance Squadron maintainer, pose for a long-exposure photograph using sparklers to spell out "250" in front of the American flag at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, July 2, 2026. Bringing together the faces behind Team Offutt's mission to fix, fly, and defend; the photograph represents the military members, civilians, family, and local community who stand together as the nation honors its semiquincentennial birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)