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    Team Offutt sparks Freedom 250

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    Team Offutt sparks Freedom 250

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Chad Watkins 

    55th Wing

    Senior Airman Athina Basilio, 55th Security Forces Squadron defender; Captain Jake Wheeler, 45th Reconnaissance Squadron electronic warfare officer; and Airman 1st Class Tyler Irby, 55th Maintenance Squadron maintainer, pose for a long-exposure photograph using sparklers to spell out "250" in front of the American flag at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, July 2, 2026. Bringing together the faces behind Team Offutt's mission to fix, fly, and defend; the photograph represents the military members, civilians, family, and local community who stand together as the nation honors its semiquincentennial birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 20:59
    Photo ID: 9791603
    VIRIN: 260702-F-UT533-1002
    Resolution: 6979x4104
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Offutt sparks Freedom 250, by Chad Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Offutt Air Force Base
    Team Offutt
    U.S. Air Force
    America 250
    freedom 250

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