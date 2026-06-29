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    PCG, Royal New Zealand Navy Divers Display National Flags During RIMPAC 2026 [Image 1 of 2]

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    PCG, Royal New Zealand Navy Divers Display National Flags During RIMPAC 2026

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lanie Locson 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Divers from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Royal New Zealand Navy pose for a photograph with their national flags during a multinational diving exercise in Oahu, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 2, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Philippine Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jimson Angaray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 04:58
    Photo ID: 9790285
    VIRIN: 260702-G-SY567-3955
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 413.46 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PCG, Royal New Zealand Navy Divers Display National Flags During RIMPAC 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Lanie Locson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    New Zealand
    Integrated
    PCG
    RIMPAC 2026
    Philippines
    RIMPAC 26

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