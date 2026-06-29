Men's Preventive Maintenance

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(260608-N-QW460-1001) BREMERTON, Wash. - Naval Hospital Bremerton and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton infographic describes statistics relative to men’s preventive health maintenance, June 8, 2026. Naval Hospital Bremerton and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton infographic describes statistics relative to men’s preventive health maintenance, June 8, 2026. NHB and NMRTC Bremerton’s mission supports warfighters, past and present, and their families by providing exceptional care, shaping military medicine, and preparing forces for deployment. (official Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).