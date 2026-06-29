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    Men's Preventive Maintenance

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    Men's Preventive Maintenance

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    (260608-N-QW460-1001) BREMERTON, Wash. - Naval Hospital Bremerton and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton infographic describes statistics relative to men’s preventive health maintenance, June 8, 2026. Naval Hospital Bremerton and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton infographic describes statistics relative to men’s preventive health maintenance, June 8, 2026. NHB and NMRTC Bremerton’s mission supports warfighters, past and present, and their families by providing exceptional care, shaping military medicine, and preparing forces for deployment. (official Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:39
    Photo ID: 9789214
    VIRIN: 260608-N-QW460-1001
    Resolution: 8000x5279
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Men's Preventive Maintenance, by PO1 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Preventive Medicine
    Navy Medicine
    Men's Health
    NHB
    NMRTC Bremerton

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