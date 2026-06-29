Nordhaus, Raines join SECWAR to recognize Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.

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Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, join Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, to thank and recognize members of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force and Joint Task Force District of Columbia in Washington, July 2, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)