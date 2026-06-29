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    Nordhaus, Raines join SECWAR to recognize Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.

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    Nordhaus, Raines join SECWAR to recognize Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, join Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, to thank and recognize members of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force and Joint Task Force District of Columbia in Washington, July 2, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 13:27
    Photo ID: 9788948
    VIRIN: 260702-A-VX744-1599
    Resolution: 5581x3713
    Size: 531.71 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nordhaus, Raines join SECWAR to recognize Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNGB
    D.C. National Guard
    Steve Nordhaus
    Washington
    National Guard Bureau
    DCSafe

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