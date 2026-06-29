New JAG program streamlines legal readiness

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The JAG Corps has fielded the Warfighter Legal Readiness Program, a modern capability that replaces a Department of the Army form to ensure Soldiers are legally clear and mission-ready faster than ever. To make an appointment or receive more information, visit Fort Leonard Wood’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate in Bldg. 315 on Missouri Avenue, or call 573.596.0629.