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    New JAG program streamlines legal readiness

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    New JAG program streamlines legal readiness

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    The JAG Corps has fielded the Warfighter Legal Readiness Program, a modern capability that replaces a Department of the Army form to ensure Soldiers are legally clear and mission-ready faster than ever. To make an appointment or receive more information, visit Fort Leonard Wood’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate in Bldg. 315 on Missouri Avenue, or call 573.596.0629.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:32
    Photo ID: 9788439
    VIRIN: 260630-A-FH875-1001
    Resolution: 5938x3951
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New JAG program streamlines legal readiness, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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