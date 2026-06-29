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    Blood Donor Center announces limited summer hours

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    Blood Donor Center announces limited summer hours

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center will operate on a limited donor schedule this summer while supporting multiple out-of-state blood drives, including Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. To schedule a blood drive or learn more about donating blood, call the Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center at 573.596.6150.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 10:10
    Photo ID: 9788363
    VIRIN: 260506-A-XF369-7485
    Resolution: 1200x798
    Size: 274.47 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blood Donor Center announces limited summer hours, by CPL Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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