The Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center will operate on a limited donor schedule this summer while supporting multiple out-of-state blood drives, including Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. To schedule a blood drive or learn more about donating blood, call the Fort Leonard Wood Blood Donor Center at 573.596.6150.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 10:10
|Photo ID:
|9788363
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-XF369-7485
|Resolution:
|1200x798
|Size:
|274.47 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
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|2
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|0
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Blood Donor Center announces limited summer hours
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