U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez (left), places the Safety Excellence streamer on top of the garrison's guidon, as Headquarters and Headquarters Company First Sgt. Vincente Moreno (center) holds the flag horizontal and USAG Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford (right), ensures that the colors don't touch the ground, June 18 on Panzer Kaserne. The award was given to the unit for outstanding performance over the course of a full year.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 04:32
|Photo ID:
|9788048
|VIRIN:
|260618-O-LR189-8713
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Stuttgart Earns Army Safety Excellence Streamer, by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Stuttgart Earns Army Safety Excellence Streamer
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