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    USAG Stuttgart Earns Army Safety Excellence Streamer

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    USAG Stuttgart Earns Army Safety Excellence Streamer

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Margarita Cambest 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez (left), places the Safety Excellence streamer on top of the garrison's guidon, as Headquarters and Headquarters Company First Sgt. Vincente Moreno (center) holds the flag horizontal and USAG Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford (right), ensures that the colors don't touch the ground, June 18 on Panzer Kaserne. The award was given to the unit for outstanding performance over the course of a full year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 04:32
    Photo ID: 9788048
    VIRIN: 260618-O-LR189-8713
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart Earns Army Safety Excellence Streamer, by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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