USAG Stuttgart Earns Army Safety Excellence Streamer

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U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez (left), places the Safety Excellence streamer on top of the garrison's guidon, as Headquarters and Headquarters Company First Sgt. Vincente Moreno (center) holds the flag horizontal and USAG Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford (right), ensures that the colors don't touch the ground, June 18 on Panzer Kaserne. The award was given to the unit for outstanding performance over the course of a full year.