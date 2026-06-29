Second consecutive National Guard member assumes senior enlisted role at DSCA

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Daryl Plude, incoming command senior enlisted leader to the director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and member of the National Guard, left, stands with Mary Beth Morgan, acting director of DSCA, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael "Mack" Sundin, outgoing CSEL and member of the National Guard, right, following their change of responsibility ceremony at DSCA headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, July 1, 2026. Plude is the second consecutive National Guard member to serve as the agency's senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)