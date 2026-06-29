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    Second consecutive National Guard member assumes senior enlisted role at DSCA

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    Second consecutive National Guard member assumes senior enlisted role at DSCA

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Daryl Plude, incoming command senior enlisted leader to the director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and member of the National Guard, left, stands with Mary Beth Morgan, acting director of DSCA, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mikael "Mack" Sundin, outgoing CSEL and member of the National Guard, right, following their change of responsibility ceremony at DSCA headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, July 1, 2026. Plude is the second consecutive National Guard member to serve as the agency's senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9787692
    VIRIN: 260701-Z-PV458-2295
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Second consecutive National Guard member assumes senior enlisted role at DSCA, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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