(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Day 1 RIMPAC 2026

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Day 1 RIMPAC 2026

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shardenae Pyper 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    From left, Royal Canadian Air Force Sgt. Michael Elliot and Cpl. Daniel Sprague provide Tier 1 tactical combat casualty care training to allied service members at the Makalapa Clinic at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, July 1, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shardenae Pyper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 22:11
    Photo ID: 9787691
    VIRIN: 260701-N-PE973-1148
    Resolution: 2048x1354
    Size: 873.91 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Day 1 RIMPAC 2026, by PO2 Shardenae Pyper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, Integrated, Prepared, Third Fleet, RIMPAC 26, Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery