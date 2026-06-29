Meet the New BOSS President and Council Members!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Dillon Bruyer, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan, is the president of Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS!



Bruyer held his first council meeting with his team July 1 at the BOSS Warrior Zone to discuss expectations and ideas for upcoming events.



#BOSS #SingleSoldiers #ArmyLife #QualityOfLife #CommunityService #ArmyVolunteers #ArmyMWR