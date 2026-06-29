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    Meet the New BOSS President and Council Members!

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    Meet the New BOSS President and Council Members!

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Sgt. Dillon Bruyer, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan, is the president of Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS!

    Bruyer held his first council meeting with his team July 1 at the BOSS Warrior Zone to discuss expectations and ideas for upcoming events.

    #BOSS #SingleSoldiers #ArmyLife #QualityOfLife #CommunityService #ArmyVolunteers #ArmyMWR

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 21:41
    Photo ID: 9787667
    VIRIN: 260701-A-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 1248x708
    Size: 290.99 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Meet the New BOSS President and Council Members!, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BOSS
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program
    Camp Zama

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