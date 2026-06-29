Date Taken: 09.10.2025 Date Posted: 07.01.2026 19:02 Photo ID: 9787363 VIRIN: 260616-N-QW460-1046 Resolution: 2762x1836 Size: 2.03 MB Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US

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This work, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Official Photo 2026, by PO1 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.