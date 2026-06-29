(260616-N-QW460-1046) BREMERTON, Wash. – Sailors pose for an official photo for Naval Hospital Bremerton and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, June 16, 2026. (Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 19:02
|Photo ID:
|9787363
|VIRIN:
|260616-N-QW460-1046
|Resolution:
|2762x1836
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Official Photo 2026, by PO1 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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