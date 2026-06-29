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    NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Official Photo 2026

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    NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Official Photo 2026

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    (260616-N-QW460-1046) BREMERTON, Wash. – Sailors pose for an official photo for Naval Hospital Bremerton and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, June 16, 2026. (Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 19:02
    Photo ID: 9787363
    VIRIN: 260616-N-QW460-1046
    Resolution: 2762x1836
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Official Photo 2026, by PO1 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine
    NHB
    NMRTC Bremerton

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