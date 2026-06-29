Representatives from U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center, U.S. Army DEVCOM and CPE Sustainment gathered on May 5th and 6th at the Inaugural Ground Vehicle Reliability Summit to share ideas and discuss ways to accelerate acquisition and fielding of Army Ground Vehicles.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 15:58
|Photo ID:
|9786943
|VIRIN:
|260505-O-OB648-7495
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|243.23 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Accelerating Readiness: Aberdeen Test Center and DEVCOM partner to overhaul ground vehicle reliability and fielding, by Deirdre Cascardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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