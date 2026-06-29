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    Accelerating Readiness: Aberdeen Test Center and DEVCOM partner to overhaul ground vehicle reliability and fielding

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    Accelerating Readiness: Aberdeen Test Center and DEVCOM partner to overhaul ground vehicle reliability and fielding

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Deirdre Cascardo 

    U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center

    Representatives from U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center, U.S. Army DEVCOM and CPE Sustainment gathered on May 5th and 6th at the Inaugural Ground Vehicle Reliability Summit to share ideas and discuss ways to accelerate acquisition and fielding of Army Ground Vehicles.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:58
    Photo ID: 9786943
    VIRIN: 260505-O-OB648-7495
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 243.23 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Accelerating Readiness: Aberdeen Test Center and DEVCOM partner to overhaul ground vehicle reliability and fielding, by Deirdre Cascardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Ground Vehicle
    U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center
    Readiness & Training

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