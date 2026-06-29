MSCoE leaders name 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year

Date Taken: 06.22.2026 Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:37 Photo ID: 9786903 VIRIN: 260622-A-XF369-8814 Resolution: 3696x2396 Size: 2.05 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

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