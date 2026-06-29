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    MSCoE leaders name 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year

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    MSCoE leaders name 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Terrence Johnson, drill sergeant with Company E, 35th Engineer Battalion, 1st Engineer Brigade, checks his target during the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition, June 22, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:37
    Photo ID: 9786903
    VIRIN: 260622-A-XF369-8814
    Resolution: 3696x2396
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MSCoE leaders name 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year, by CPL Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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