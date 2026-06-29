MSCoE leaders name 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year

Sgt. 1st Class Terrence Johnson, drill sergeant with Company E, 35th Engineer Battalion, 1st Engineer Brigade, checks his target during the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition, June 22, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9786903
|VIRIN:
|260622-A-XF369-8814
|Resolution:
|3696x2396
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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