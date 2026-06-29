Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Public Health Emergency Officer Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Horch

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Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Horch, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms' Public Health Emergency Officer (PHEO) and occupational health department head, poses for a photo outside Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital on June 25, 2026. As the installation's PHEO, Horch helps protect service members, families and civilian personnel by preparing for and responding to public health threats that could impact force health protection and mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC public affairs officer).