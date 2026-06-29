Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Horch, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms' Public Health Emergency Officer (PHEO) and occupational health department head, poses for a photo outside Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital on June 25, 2026. As the installation's PHEO, Horch helps protect service members, families and civilian personnel by preparing for and responding to public health threats that could impact force health protection and mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 15:39
|Photo ID:
|9786886
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-SE727-8213
|Resolution:
|2173x1483
|Size:
|884.46 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Public Health Emergency Officer Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Horch, by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Public Health Emergency Officer Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Horch
No keywords found.