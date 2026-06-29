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    Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Public Health Emergency Officer Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Horch

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    Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Public Health Emergency Officer Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Horch

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Horch, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms' Public Health Emergency Officer (PHEO) and occupational health department head, poses for a photo outside Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital on June 25, 2026. As the installation's PHEO, Horch helps protect service members, families and civilian personnel by preparing for and responding to public health threats that could impact force health protection and mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 15:39
    Photo ID: 9786886
    VIRIN: 260625-N-SE727-8213
    Resolution: 2173x1483
    Size: 884.46 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Public Health Emergency Officer Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Horch, by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Public Health Emergency Officer Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Horch

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    pandemic
    Navy
    corpsman
    hospital
    emergency
    public health

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