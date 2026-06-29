Members of the 104th Fighter Wing participated in the 34th year of a program called Innovative Readiness Training (IRT), providing medical, dental, optical and veterinarian care to underserved communities at North Middle School in Henderson, Kentucky, from June 11-21. The town, known for being where Mother's Day originated, was also selected to receive medical services in 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christian Jadot)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 14:19
|Photo ID:
|9786677
|VIRIN:
|260620-Z-DY432-5001
|Resolution:
|5808x3872
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing Personnel Support Community Clinic at Green River IRT, by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
104th Fighter Wing Medical Group Assists in Providing No-Cost Care to Kentucky Communities during Innovative Readiness Training Exercise
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