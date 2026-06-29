104th Fighter Wing Personnel Support Community Clinic at Green River IRT

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Members of the 104th Fighter Wing participated in the 34th year of a program called Innovative Readiness Training (IRT), providing medical, dental, optical and veterinarian care to underserved communities at North Middle School in Henderson, Kentucky, from June 11-21. The town, known for being where Mother's Day originated, was also selected to receive medical services in 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christian Jadot)