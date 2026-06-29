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    104th Fighter Wing Personnel Support Community Clinic at Green River IRT

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    104th Fighter Wing Personnel Support Community Clinic at Green River IRT

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 104th Fighter Wing participated in the 34th year of a program called Innovative Readiness Training (IRT), providing medical, dental, optical and veterinarian care to underserved communities at North Middle School in Henderson, Kentucky, from June 11-21. The town, known for being where Mother's Day originated, was also selected to receive medical services in 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christian Jadot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 14:19
    Photo ID: 9786677
    VIRIN: 260620-Z-DY432-5001
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Personnel Support Community Clinic at Green River IRT, by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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