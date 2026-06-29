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    Tobyhanna Army Depot well-positioned to serve its nation another 250 years

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    Tobyhanna Army Depot well-positioned to serve its nation another 250 years

    TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Justin Kucharski 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    On July 4, 2026, America will celebrate its 250th birthday, and Tobyhanna Army Depot has proudly served our nation for more than a quarter of that time.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 10:50
    Photo ID: 9786169
    VIRIN: 260624-A-LQ961-4960
    Resolution: 1920x590
    Size: 632.34 KB
    Location: TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tobyhanna Army Depot well-positioned to serve its nation another 250 years, by Justin Kucharski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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