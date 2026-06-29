JPM CBRN Medical has pivoted its portfolio to “go all in” on developing this prophylactic temporary shield for the vital enzymes that nerve agents attack.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9786161
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-BD489-1002
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|385x856
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|Location:
|US
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This work, U.S. Military Races to Create Protective Troop “Shield” Against Chemical Weapons, by Kelly Burkhalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Military Races to Create Protective Troop “Shield” Against Chemical Weapons
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