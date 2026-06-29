Date Taken: 07.01.2026 Date Posted: 07.01.2026 10:45 Photo ID: 9786161 VIRIN: 260701-A-BD489-1002 Resolution: 385x856 Size: 77.84 KB Location: US

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This work, U.S. Military Races to Create Protective Troop “Shield” Against Chemical Weapons, by Kelly Burkhalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.