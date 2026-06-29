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    U.S. Military Races to Create Protective Troop “Shield” Against Chemical Weapons

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    U.S. Military Races to Create Protective Troop “Shield” Against Chemical Weapons

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Kelly Burkhalter 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    JPM CBRN Medical has pivoted its portfolio to “go all in” on developing this prophylactic temporary shield for the vital enzymes that nerve agents attack.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 10:45
    Photo ID: 9786161
    VIRIN: 260701-A-BD489-1002
    Resolution: 385x856
    Size: 77.84 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Military Races to Create Protective Troop “Shield” Against Chemical Weapons, by Kelly Burkhalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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