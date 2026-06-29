Band director-turned-Soldier helps lead patriotic tribute as Camp Zama celebrates America’s 250th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Camp Zama celebrated 250 years of America’s independence with an open-post event on Saturday that drew nearly 4,500 attendees.



One of the day’s highlights was the powerful “Salute to the Nation” ceremony, in which Sgt. Allen Jones, assigned to the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion, proudly led the color guard. Jones, a former band director with nearly eight years of experience, helped deliver a flawless performance, showcasing the dedication and patriotism of our service members.



Rain or shine, America’s patriots stand strong!