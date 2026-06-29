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    Band director-turned-Soldier helps lead patriotic tribute as Camp Zama celebrates America’s 250th

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    Band director-turned-Soldier helps lead patriotic tribute as Camp Zama celebrates America’s 250th

    JAPAN

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama celebrated 250 years of America’s independence with an open-post event on Saturday that drew nearly 4,500 attendees.

    One of the day’s highlights was the powerful “Salute to the Nation” ceremony, in which Sgt. Allen Jones, assigned to the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion, proudly led the color guard. Jones, a former band director with nearly eight years of experience, helped deliver a flawless performance, showcasing the dedication and patriotism of our service members.

    Rain or shine, America’s patriots stand strong!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9785435
    VIRIN: 260701-A-MS361-8808
    Resolution: 1747x989
    Size: 423.82 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Band director-turned-Soldier helps lead patriotic tribute as Camp Zama celebrates America’s 250th, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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