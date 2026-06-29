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260630-N-MR072-1096 NEW YORK (June 30, 2026) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen and Marines, stand at parade rest as San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) enters the New York Harbor during International Naval Review 250, June 30, 2026. The International Naval Review 250 is the U.S. Navy's pinnacle event of America's 250th birthday celebration. INR 250, hosted in the Port of New York and New Jersey from July 3-8, has gathered ships, aircraft, and personnel from over 130 invited navies. This historic gathering features more than 30 tall ships from around the globe alongside key maritime partners. The event marks 250 years of American Freedom, and honors the American Military's enduring commitment to winning, perserving, and celebrating Independence.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brent Whorton)