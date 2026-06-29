53rd Wing celebrates Independence Day

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This photo illustration aims to exemplify the 53rd Wing mission and ethos as part of its 4th of July celebrations. The 53rd Wing plans, conducts, analyzes and reports the results of tests and evaluations of U.S. Air Force aircraft, weapons, software and tactics to help deliver trusted combat capability to the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)