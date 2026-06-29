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    53rd Wing celebrates Independence Day

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    53rd Wing celebrates Independence Day

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    53rd Wing

    This photo illustration aims to exemplify the 53rd Wing mission and ethos as part of its 4th of July celebrations. The 53rd Wing plans, conducts, analyzes and reports the results of tests and evaluations of U.S. Air Force aircraft, weapons, software and tactics to help deliver trusted combat capability to the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 21:21
    Photo ID: 9784856
    VIRIN: 260630-F-VG042-1002
    Resolution: 5591x3727
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53rd Wing celebrates Independence Day, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Independence Day
    4th Of July
    Fourth of July
    Fighter Aircraft (Aircraft Type)
    53rd wing
    freedom 250

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