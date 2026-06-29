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    Coast Guard K-9 team supports security at FIFA Fan Fest

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    Coast Guard K-9 team supports security at FIFA Fan Fest

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    Gama, a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Houston, conducts an explosive detection sweep with her handler during FIFA Fan Fest in Houston, June 30, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard explosive detection K-9 teams supported security operations throughout the event, working alongside federal, state, and local partners to help provide a safe environment for visitors attending FIFA World Cup events in Houston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:51
    Photo ID: 9784759
    VIRIN: 260630-G-XR638-2454
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 14.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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