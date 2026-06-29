Coast Guard K-9 team supports security at FIFA Fan Fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gama, a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Houston, conducts an explosive detection sweep with her handler during FIFA Fan Fest in Houston, June 30, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard explosive detection K-9 teams supported security operations throughout the event, working alongside federal, state, and local partners to help provide a safe environment for visitors attending FIFA World Cup events in Houston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)