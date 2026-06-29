New capability at Tobyhanna advances DOW Drone initiatives

Army leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon at Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD), officially opening its advanced manufacturing facility for small unmanned aircraft systems. From left: Joseph Cosimo; Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV; Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan; Col. Benjamin L. Kilgore; and Jonathan Strzelec.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 16:22
|Photo ID:
|9784048
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-LQ961-1026
|Resolution:
|1920x1277
|Size:
|796.12 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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