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    New capability at Tobyhanna advances DOW Drone initiatives

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    New capability at Tobyhanna advances DOW Drone initiatives

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Danielle Weinschenk 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Army leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon at Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD), officially opening its advanced manufacturing facility for small unmanned aircraft systems. From left: Joseph Cosimo; Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV; Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan; Col. Benjamin L. Kilgore; and Jonathan Strzelec.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 16:22
    Photo ID: 9784048
    VIRIN: 260630-A-LQ961-1026
    Resolution: 1920x1277
    Size: 796.12 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New capability at Tobyhanna advances DOW Drone initiatives, by Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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