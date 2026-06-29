NMRTC Camp Pendleton participates in 30th Annual Oceanside Independence Day Parade

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Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton and Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha Sailors participated in the 30th Annual Oceanside Independence Day Parade on June 27, 2026, in Oceanside, Calif. The combined marching unit, trained and led by Chief Petty Officers Elise Talicuran and David Brown and 1st Class Petty Officers Robert Nard and Sidanthonyfro Aquino, represented the Navy and Navy Medicine to the Oceanside crowd as the city celebrated the 250th birthday of the nation and the 138th birthday of the City of Oceanside. The U.S. Navy maintains an enduring relationship with local communities through a variety of outreach and engagement programs and the opportunity to represent America's Navy in the Oceanside Independence Day Parade was very special to the officers and Sailors of NMRTC Camp Pendleton.