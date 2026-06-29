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    NMRTC Camp Pendleton participates in 30th Annual Oceanside Independence Day Parade

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    NMRTC Camp Pendleton participates in 30th Annual Oceanside Independence Day Parade

    OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Ensign Edward Stumetz 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton and Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha Sailors participated in the 30th Annual Oceanside Independence Day Parade on June 27, 2026, in Oceanside, Calif. The combined marching unit, trained and led by Chief Petty Officers Elise Talicuran and David Brown and 1st Class Petty Officers Robert Nard and Sidanthonyfro Aquino, represented the Navy and Navy Medicine to the Oceanside crowd as the city celebrated the 250th birthday of the nation and the 138th birthday of the City of Oceanside. The U.S. Navy maintains an enduring relationship with local communities through a variety of outreach and engagement programs and the opportunity to represent America's Navy in the Oceanside Independence Day Parade was very special to the officers and Sailors of NMRTC Camp Pendleton.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9783529
    VIRIN: 260627-N-QI673-4768
    Resolution: 4966x3602
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Camp Pendleton participates in 30th Annual Oceanside Independence Day Parade, by ENS Edward Stumetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #USNAVY
    #NavyMedicine
    #OceansideCalifornia

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