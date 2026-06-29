U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

A U.S. Army paratrooper conducts marksmanship training with the M4 carbine in the Middle East. Such training helps soldiers maintain weapons proficiency, accuracy, and weapons handling skills in a variety of conditions. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9783518
|VIRIN:
|260630-D-A0839-1223
|Resolution:
|5741x3829
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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