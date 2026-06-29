Wings of the Wiregrass: Fort Rucker Honors Six Legendary Locals

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The inaugural Wings of the Wiregrass inductees (left to right) Jennifer Averitt Grimes, Mike Schmitz , retired Maj. Gen Clyde "Lou" Hennies, O'Neal Boswell, and retired Lt. Col. Ray and Mary Collins, are honored at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum June 30, 2026 for their selfless service and impact on Fort Rucker as local civilians. The program is intended to become an enduring tradition celebrating civilians whose commitment strengthens the partnership between Fort Rucker and the communities it proudly serves.