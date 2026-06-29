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    Wings of the Wiregrass: Fort Rucker Honors Six Legendary Locals

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    Wings of the Wiregrass: Fort Rucker Honors Six Legendary Locals

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Leslie Herlick 

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    The inaugural Wings of the Wiregrass inductees (left to right) Jennifer Averitt Grimes, Mike Schmitz , retired Maj. Gen Clyde "Lou" Hennies, O'Neal Boswell, and retired Lt. Col. Ray and Mary Collins, are honored at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum June 30, 2026 for their selfless service and impact on Fort Rucker as local civilians. The program is intended to become an enduring tradition celebrating civilians whose commitment strengthens the partnership between Fort Rucker and the communities it proudly serves.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 13:36
    Photo ID: 9783500
    VIRIN: 260630-D-HW608-9825
    Resolution: 5067x3378
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wings of the Wiregrass: Fort Rucker Honors Six Legendary Locals, by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Aviation
    Fort Rucker

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