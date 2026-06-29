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    ACC personnel recognized for streamlining small business procurement

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    ACC personnel recognized for streamlining small business procurement

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by James Rawlinson 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Members of the Army Contracting Command's Office of Small Business Programs team are pictured here after receiving the Department of War Vanguard Award for their work in acquisition reform.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 10:02
    Photo ID: 9782981
    VIRIN: 260618-O-HJ979-3992
    Resolution: 1320x878
    Size: 325.71 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ACC personnel recognized for streamlining small business procurement, by James Rawlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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