Members of the Army Contracting Command's Office of Small Business Programs team are pictured here after receiving the Department of War Vanguard Award for their work in acquisition reform.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 10:02
|Photo ID:
|9782981
|VIRIN:
|260618-O-HJ979-3992
|Resolution:
|1320x878
|Size:
|325.71 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC personnel recognized for streamlining small business procurement, by James Rawlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Contracting Command personnel recognized for streamlining small business procurement
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