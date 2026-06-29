Free Groove in Brussels

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U.S. Army Soldiers with "Free Groove," the premier music ensemble of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, deliver three distinct performances across the Brussels Triumphal Arch, the Autoworld museum, and Square de la bouteille in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2026. The day of performances culminated in a joint on-stage collaboration with the "Zac Brown Band" to represent the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band during diplomatic and public outreach events celebrating the transatlantic alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sergeant Jeffery McCormick)