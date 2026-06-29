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    Free Groove in Brussels

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    Free Groove in Brussels

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey McCormick 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus

    U.S. Army Soldiers with "Free Groove," the premier music ensemble of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, deliver three distinct performances across the Brussels Triumphal Arch, the Autoworld museum, and Square de la bouteille in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2026. The day of performances culminated in a joint on-stage collaboration with the "Zac Brown Band" to represent the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band during diplomatic and public outreach events celebrating the transatlantic alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sergeant Jeffery McCormick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 08:51
    Photo ID: 9782831
    VIRIN: 260629-A-XH674-1007
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Free Groove in Brussels, by SSG Jeffrey McCormick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USEUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAFBAND
    Freedom250
    Freedom250 in Europe

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