3rd Marine Aircraft Wing visits Task Force Philippines

U.S Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, Commanding General of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (III MAW), center-left, gathers for a commemorative group photo with leaders from Task Force Philippines (TF-P) during a site visit onboard Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, June 27, 2026. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint U.S. military support of the AFP Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) in order to achieve unity of effort for U.S. Pacific Command military activities in the Philippines and enhance AFP’s ability to achieve CADC objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 07:05
|Photo ID:
|9782667
|VIRIN:
|260627-N-AS200-2103
|Resolution:
|3880x2576
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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