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    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing visits Task Force Philippines

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    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing visits Task Force Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Lt. Drew Verbis 

    Task Force - Philippines

    U.S Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, Commanding General of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (III MAW), center-left, gathers for a commemorative group photo with leaders from Task Force Philippines (TF-P) during a site visit onboard Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, June 27, 2026. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint U.S. military support of the AFP Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) in order to achieve unity of effort for U.S. Pacific Command military activities in the Philippines and enhance AFP’s ability to achieve CADC objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 07:05
    Photo ID: 9782667
    VIRIN: 260627-N-AS200-2103
    Resolution: 3880x2576
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing visits Task Force Philippines, by LT Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Philippines
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    interoperability

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