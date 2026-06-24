The mayor of a city that isn't on any map

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U.S. Army Master Sgt. Peter Nuoffer, center, the mayor of Pabradė Training Area, speaks with Soldiers at Pabradė, Lithuania, June 24, 2026. Nuoffer, the only noncommissioned officer serving as a military town mayor in the Baltics, oversees daily operations and quality of life for the U.S. and allied forces who live and train at the forward operating site. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)