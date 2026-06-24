U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Aviano Air Base Post Office pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 23, 2026. The team earned the Air Force Postal Flight of the Year award after improving operations, standardizing training and enhancing customer service across one of the Air Force's busiest overseas postal facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 02:35
|Photo ID:
|9782428
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-QS798-9125
|Resolution:
|6927x4618
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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Aviano postal team earns Air Force Award through teamwork
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