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    Aviano postal team earns Air Force Award through teamwork

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    Aviano postal team earns Air Force Award through teamwork

    ITALY

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Aviano Air Base Post Office pose for a group photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 23, 2026. The team earned the Air Force Postal Flight of the Year award after improving operations, standardizing training and enhancing customer service across one of the Air Force's busiest overseas postal facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 02:35
    Photo ID: 9782428
    VIRIN: 260622-F-QS798-9125
    Resolution: 6927x4618
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Aviano postal team earns Air Force Award through teamwork, by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 FSS, 31 LRS, 31FW, Aviano AB, Air Force Postal Flight of the Year

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