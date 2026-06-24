CFAY Opens NOFFS Zone Following $1 Million CNIC Investment

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 29, 2026) – The Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) Zone at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Purdy Gym is operational following its grand opening on June 26th. Commander, Navy Installations Command invested $1 million in upgrades with the goal of making significant improvements to Navy fitness standards and facilities in CFAY’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fitness program. The NOFFS addition is the next step in Purdy Fitness Center's modernization following its shift to 24/7 access earlier this month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)