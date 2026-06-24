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    CFAY Opens NOFFS Zone Following $1 Million CNIC Investment

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    CFAY Opens NOFFS Zone Following $1 Million CNIC Investment

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 29, 2026) – The Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) Zone at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Purdy Gym is operational following its grand opening on June 26th. Commander, Navy Installations Command invested $1 million in upgrades with the goal of making significant improvements to Navy fitness standards and facilities in CFAY’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fitness program. The NOFFS addition is the next step in Purdy Fitness Center's modernization following its shift to 24/7 access earlier this month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 23:53
    Photo ID: 9782178
    VIRIN: 260629-N-WS494-1008
    Resolution: 3975x2981
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, CFAY Opens NOFFS Zone Following $1 Million CNIC Investment, by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFAY
    Navy
    CNIC
    Yokosuka

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