Purdy Fitness Center NOFFS Zone

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 29, 2026) -- View of the Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) Zone at Purdy Fitness Center onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan June 29, 2026. Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) Fitness invested more than $1 million in upgrades as part of Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) goal to make significant improvements to Navy fitness standards and facilities. The NOFFS addition is the next step in Purdy Fitness Center's modernization following it's shift to 24/7 access earlier this month. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)