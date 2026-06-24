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    Purdy Fitness Center NOFFS Zone

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    Purdy Fitness Center NOFFS Zone

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 29, 2026) -- View of the Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) Zone at Purdy Fitness Center onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan June 29, 2026. Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) Fitness invested more than $1 million in upgrades as part of Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) goal to make significant improvements to Navy fitness standards and facilities. The NOFFS addition is the next step in Purdy Fitness Center's modernization following it's shift to 24/7 access earlier this month. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 18:38
    Photo ID: 9781609
    VIRIN: 260629-N-FG395-1013
    Resolution: 5057x3372
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Purdy Fitness Center NOFFS Zone, by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NOFFS
    Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System
    Purdy Fitness Center
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka

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