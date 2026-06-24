(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    822d BDS Changes Command

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    822d BDS Changes Command

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bre Lewis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Megan Hall, 820th Base Defense Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Jared Hafich, 822d Base Defense Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 16, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the trust placed in the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Bre Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 15:48
    Photo ID: 9781104
    VIRIN: 260616-F-DD357-1357
    Resolution: 6249x4166
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 822d BDS Changes Command, by A1C Bre Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    93AGOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery