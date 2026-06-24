822d BDS Changes Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Megan Hall, 820th Base Defense Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Jared Hafich, 822d Base Defense Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 16, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the trust placed in the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Bre Lewis)